Mayor Hogsett discusses gun violence in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 27 people have been shot so far in the month of January in Indianapolis.

Mayor Joe Hogsett says the Office of Public Safety and Health plans to do more this year to address gun violence.

Some action items are looking at state gun laws and doing more community outreach.

The mayor says the city’s approach is working. Hogsett said the city saw a 16% decline in criminal homicides last year, but the mayor admits more need to be done.

“I think most importantly for families that continue to be impacted by violence, the only number that truly matters to them is one, the one whom they’ve lost and I’m sensitive to how a report of progress may sound to those families,” Hogsett said.

Hogsett said the city plans to take what it learned in 2022 and apply it to the gun violence reduction strategy.

That identifies individuals who are at very high risk of being involved in gun violence and employs intensive interventions. It emphasizes investing in the community through grassroots efforts.