Mayor Hogsett giving away free gun locks to Marion County residents

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis law enforcement announced Wednesday they are giving way hundreds of free gun locks to Marion County residents.

The gun lock giveaway will be held at New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. Officials are hoping to reduce the number of firearm injuries by urging owners to store their firearms unloaded, locked, and separate from the ammunition.

There will be a “no questions asked” policy when distributing the locks.