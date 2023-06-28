Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Mayor Hogsett giving away free gun locks to Marion County residents

by: Grason Holt
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis law enforcement announced Wednesday they are giving way hundreds of free gun locks to Marion County residents.

The gun lock giveaway will be held at New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. Officials are hoping to reduce the number of firearm injuries by urging owners to store their firearms unloaded, locked, and separate from the ammunition.

There will be a “no questions asked” policy when distributing the locks.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Health Spotlight: New device brings...
News /
Housing advocates call Young housing...
Political News /
StepUp Indy using grant to...
Multicultural News /
4 teens arrested after police...
Crime Watch 8 /
Unknown spill at Speedway CVS...
Local News /
Indiana fire marshal talks about...
Local News /
Police chase leads to narcotics...
Crime Watch 8 /
Illinois man charged with murder...
Crime Watch 8 /