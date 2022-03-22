Local

Mayor Hogsett, Indy DPW announce 2022 construction projects

Joe Hogsett, Mayor of Indianapolis, speaks at an event marking the start of the 2022 construction season in Indianapolis on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Provided Photo/City of Indianapolis)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Indianapolis is about to embark on nearly $300 million in construction projects to improve roads, sidewalks, trails, storm sewers, and more.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced a series of 2022 construction projects on Tuesday. These projects will begin construction this season or are already underway.

“Indy DPW’s budget in 2022 includes $271 million in construction projects across all parts of our city that will improve roadways, sidewalks, storm water infrastructure and so much more,” Hogsett said. “We know that improvements mean construction, which can cause a minor inconvenience. But I encourage all residents to be patient, as the outcome of the work will be worth the wait.”

One major project is a $15 million rehabilitation of the 30th Street bridge over the White River. Upgrades to the historic bridge include new sidewalk and curbs and four new ADA ramps.

Construction projects slated for the 2022 construction season include:

55,835 linear feet of new sidewalk

62,867 linear feet of rehabilitated sidewalk

31,654 linear feet of new trails

893 new ADA ramps

157.6 lane miles of street rehabilitation

47,587 linear feet of new storm sewers

14 bridge projects, including 4 new bridges

Other major construction projects expected to begin this year are:

Monon Trail widening and resurfacing, south of 56th Street

Broad Ripple Avenue storm water improvements, including pedestrian infrastructure upgrades

Morris Street streetscape rehabilitation, from Harding Street to Eagle Creek

A number of Indianapolis neighborhoods will see improvements to sidewalks and walkability this year via Indy DPW’s Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership grant program. Included are the Lockerbie neighborhood, Near North neighborhood, and the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

Visit the Indy DPW website for a full 2022 construction season list as well as a map showing where work will be completed this year.