Hogsett, Public Works announce transportation project recipients

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — $1.3 million will go to improved public transportation projects in Indianapolis.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Department of Public Works announced the selected projects on Thursday. Improvements will be made to roads, sidewalks, and multiuse paths. It’s part of the 2024 Indianapolis neighborhood infrastructure partnership.

Mandy Rosenberry, Greenbriar neighborhoood president, said, “The importance is our neighbors can get out and walk the sidewalks now. … We had been walking in the streets because the sidewalks were so dangerous. We had a couple accidents from our older neighbors. Being able to get this matching funds grant and have it all accomplished has literally changed the walkability of the neighborhood and the mood.”

The Democratic mayor said the program is doubling the effective value of taxpayer dollars.