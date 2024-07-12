Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Hogsett, Public Works announce transportation project recipients

Transportation improvement projects announced

by: WISH-TV Staff
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — $1.3 million will go to improved public transportation projects in Indianapolis.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Department of Public Works announced the selected projects on Thursday. Improvements will be made to roads, sidewalks, and multiuse paths. It’s part of the 2024 Indianapolis neighborhood infrastructure partnership.

Mandy Rosenberry, Greenbriar neighborhoood president, said, “The importance is our neighbors can get out and walk the sidewalks now. … We had been walking in the streets because the sidewalks were so dangerous. We had a couple accidents from our older neighbors. Being able to get this matching funds grant and have it all accomplished has literally changed the walkability of the neighborhood and the mood.”

The Democratic mayor said the program is doubling the effective value of taxpayer dollars.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Brickyard 400 Fan Fest kicks...
Motorsports /
Brownsburg Schools reaches deal with...
Education /
Man agrees to plea deal...
Crime Watch 8 /
Jury acquits former Indiana officer...
Local News /
Garden feeds hope through powerful...
Health Spotlight /
Mom blames fireworks for starting...
I-Team 8 /
IMPD: Security cameras ‘changed the...
I-Team 8 /
Man dies after shooting on...
Crime Watch 8 /