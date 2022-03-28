Local

Mayor Hogsett, Indy DPW mark start of Broad Ripple Ave. construction

Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett, city officials mark groundbreaking of new Broad Ripple Avenue project on March 28, 2022. (Provided Photo/City of Indianapolis DPW)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Broad Ripple Avenue is getting a makeover.

Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett and members of the Indianapolis Department of Public Works broke ground Monday on a project to improve Broad Ripple Avenue between College and Primrose Avenues.

The city will upgrade the roadway and sidewalks and install new storm pipes, manholes, and curb inlets along Broad Ripple Avenue to help alleviate flooding concerns and drainage issues.

The project also includes a new “River Walk” that will connect Broad Ripple Park to the Monon Trail.

Jordan Dillon, executive director of the Broad Ripple Village Association, says that when work is complete, Broad Ripple Avenue will be better for pedestrians.

“You’re going to look at parking on only one side the street for the majority of it, wider sidewalks,” Dillon said. “We still want to keep the funk, we still want to keep the spunk of Broad Ripple, but we hope that we can clean it up, refresh it, and make it a cleaner place for our community to live in.”

The project will cost just under $7 million and is being funded by a partnership between the Broad Ripple Village Association and the city through the Indianapolis Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership.

Utility work began Monday and is expected to last about four months. Once utility work is complete, construction will begin. The project is expected to wrap up later this year.