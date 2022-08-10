Local

Mayor Hogsett proposes new youth literacy program in budget proposal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As part of the 2023 budget, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett wants to invest $1 million into a new early literacy program for some students in Marion County.

“That focused one-on-one support will give more children the foundation they need to excel in school, and make the most of their education,” said the Democrat mayor said Monday during a meeting of the Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council.

The program will be called the Circle City Readers program. It’s designed to help kids in kindergarten thru Grade 3 to get the help they need if they’re lagging.

According to the most recent results from the Indiana Learning Evaluation Assessment Readiness Network (ILEARN) testing of students, while there were improvements in Marion County, more intervention is needed to prevent possible learning gaps.

City leaders say this will help set up kids for more successful learning when they get to middle school and beyond.

“Nothing prepares a child for success like early-childhood literacy. This program will utilize tutors to close reading gaps for 1,000 Marion County students in grades K through 3,” the mayor said.