Mayor Hogsett reminds residents of property tax relief

Homes are shown in the Fountain Square section of Indianapolis on May 11, 2012. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eligible Marion County residents will receive property tax relief starting this week.

This effort was proposed by Mayor Joe Hogsett in 2022 and unanimously passed by the City-County Council.

Homesteads with an assessed value of $250,000 or less with receive a $150 credit. Homesteads with an assessed value between $250,000 and $400,000 will receive a $100 credit. Only owner-occupied single-family homes are eligible to receive the funding, which will appear automatically on the Spring 2023 property tax bill.

191,500 households are expected to receive the credit, representing 90 percent of the owner-occupied single-family households.

“My colleagues and I on the Council recognize that one of the many challenges Marion County

residents face today is the housing boom and its subsequent impact on property value and property

taxes. We are proud to work with Mayor Hogsett to deliver some relief to that this year and will continue to work with the Administration to address

the disparities in our communities, including those of homeownership, to ensure that Indianapolis

is a city where all its residents can build generational wealth.” Vop Osili, City-Council President

The Marion County Treasurer’s Office will be sending out property bills to residents over the next week. The credit will appear as “Property Tax Relief Pymt” in the “Payments Received”

section at the bottom of eligible Spring 2023 property tax bills. Eligible residents will receive a

notice letter about the credit before receiving their bill.