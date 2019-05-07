Mayor Hogsett, State Sen. Jim Merritt cast ballots on Primary Election Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Tuesday is Primary Election Day.

Early Tuesday morning, both Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and State Sen. Jim Merritt cast their ballots.

Hogsett, a Democrat, and Merritt, a Republican, are seeking their party’s nomination for the Indianapolis mayor election this November.

Hogsett, the incumbent, is seeking re-election as mayor.

Additionally, as Mayor Hogsett went to vote, he ran into some trouble as poll workers were unable to find the mayor’s name. But after a 10-minute delay, they were able to find his name, listed as “Joe Hogsett” and not “Joseph Hogsett.”