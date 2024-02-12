Mayor Hogsett to swear new IMPD chief

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is set to swear in the new police chief for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Monday afternoon.

Hogsett made the announcement Monday morning.

IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey has been acting as the interim police chief since former Chief Randal Taylor stepped down from the position at the end of last year.

As acting police chief, Bailey removed himself as a candidate for permanent appointment.

Taylor, who served as police chief for four years, left the role to perform different work in the department for his remaining year and a half with the force.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. The name of the new chief has not been released.