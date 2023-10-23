Mayor Hogsett updates parishioners on park project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett updated parishioners at New Direction Church on construction of the Frederick Douglas Family Center. He said it will be “the best family center in all of Indianapolis.”

Hogsett said in 2024, the city will be investing $100 million into the parks and recreation department, and $80 million of the fund comes from the Lilly Endowment Inc.

A significant portion of the money will be invested into Frederick Douglass Park. The community park is located on the near east side of Indianapolis at Andrew J. Brown and East 25th Street. It features a golf course, swimming pool, and walking trails, kitchen, computer lab, and game room.

Indy Parks and Recreation appointed Meticulous Design + Architecture to oversee the Frederick Douglass Park Family Center project. The next step will be landscape architecture.

On Sunday, Hogsett said city crews “changed signage at all four corners of the park to clearly articulate you are entering Frederick Douglass Park.”

According to frederickdouglassparkplan.com, “In 1921, the park was named for the great nineteenth-century abolitionist Frederick Douglass.”

According to the Indy Parks Racial Equity Statement, they will “be a leader in making Indianapolis a vibrant and healthy place to live by applying a racial equity lens to future planning that better reflects the multicultural community we serve.”