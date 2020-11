Mayor Hogsett, wife in quarantine after contact with COVID-19 positive individual

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and his wife, Steph Hogsett, are currently in quarantine.

The move comes after both came into close contact this past weekend with an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the mayor’s office, Mayor Hogsett and his wife are not exhibiting symptoms and both will be tested at the end of the week.

Mayor Hogsett will stay in quarantine until Dec. 4.