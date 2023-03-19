Mayor Joe Hogsett, EmployIndy kick-off 2023 Project Indy summer jobs hiring season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett and EmployIndy are kicking off the 2023 Project Indy summer jobs hiring season.

They’re meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church located at 4958 Ribble Road. Hogsett will give remarks on Summer Jobs Sundays.

This project positively impacts young adults by increasing their employability skills through work experiences.

According to a release, it also creates opportunity for businesses to create a ” talent pipeline” to train the future workforce.

Hogsett is also scheduled to speak at two other locations Saturday morning: