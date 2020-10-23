Mayor signs proposal to add 4 civilians to police oversight board

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett said Friday he’s signed a proposal to change the oversight of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and give civilians more control.

The City-County Council on Oct. 12 approved Proposal 237 by a vote of 20-7 to create a seven-person General Orders Board to help write policing rules and policies for IMPD. The proposal adds four civilians to the current three law enforcement officers on the board.