Mayors Hogsett, Jensen formally file for reelection

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen filed for reelection Wednesday morning.

Hogsett announced in November that he would seek a third and final term as mayor of Indianapolis. If he is reelected and serves for all four years, he would be the second-longest-serving mayor in city history; the late Bill Hudnut, who was mayor of Indianapolis from 1976 to 1991, served for four terms.

The incumbent Indianapolis mayor will face at least two challengers in May’s Democratic primary — Gregory Mayweather and State Rep. Robin Shackleford, who announced her mayoral campaign in early November. No Republican candidates have filed to run in the May primary, but conservative commentator and attorney Abdul-Hakim Shabazz in December formed an exploratory committee for mayor.

Jensen, a Republican, is seeking a second term as Noblesville mayor. He said in a statement Wednesday that he’s “thrilled” to have the opportunity to continue to his hometown.

“In officially filing for re-election, I look forward to continued improvement for our city and the services we can provide to our families and neighbors,” Jensen said in a statement Wednesday. “With humility and gratitude, I’m excited to once again ask Noblesville for their vote and trust.”

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen files reelection paperwork on Jan. 4, 2023. (Provided Photo/Chris Jensen)

Also filing paperwork Wednesday was John Stehr, who intends to run in the Republican primary for mayor of Zionsville. Stehr was the first candidate to file the necessary paperwork with the Boone County Clerk’s Office. His filing comes one day after Mayor Emily Styron announced that she would not seek a second term in office.