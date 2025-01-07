McDonald’s new value menu arrives Tuesday. Here’s what’s on it

This is the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Bradenton, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — McDonald’s is rolling out its new value menu on Tuesday in an attempt to win back some of the customers have been put off by its higher prices.

The “McValue” menu includes nationwide, local, and in-app deals, the popular $5 Meal Deal, and a new Buy One Add One for $1 offer that includes breakfast and lunch/dinner items.

“When it comes to value, we know there’s no one-size-fits-all. We’ve worked closely with our franchisees to create a new platform that will let our customers define value on their own terms,” Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, said in November.

McDonald’s is trying to spur sales after a disappointing few quarters. CNN reports that cash-conscious customers are going elsewhere because the average price of McDonald’s menu items has gone up about 40% over the past five years, which the chain says is in line with rising costs.

The fast food giant said in November it was investing $100 million to lure customers back after an E. coli outbreak tied to diced onions on its Quarter Pounder hamburgers led to 34 hospitalizations and one death.

The McValue menu is McDonald’s biggest budget-friendly menu attempt since 2018, when it offered some $1 and $3 menu items.

Meet the McValue menu

McValue Breakfast Buy One, Add One for $1 menu items:

Sausage McMuffin

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Burrito

Hash Browns

McValue Lunch/Dinner Buy One, Add One for $1 menu items:

6-pc. Chicken McNuggets

Double Cheeseburger

McChicken

Small Fries

The $5 Meal Deal has been extended through this summer and is now part of the McValue menu. The deal features your choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, small fries, and a small drink.