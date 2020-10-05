McKinzie talks to ‘The Bob and Tom Show’ ahead of premiere on MyIndy-TV 23

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the city’s most popular radio shows is joining the Circle City Broadcasting family.

“The Bob & Tom Show” debuts at 11:30 p.m. Monday on MyINDY-TV 23.

They’ve been entertaining Indiana and the country with their radio show for 30 years. And now they’ll have their own nightly television show.

News 8’s Entertainment Insider, McKinzie Roth, caught up with the crew ahead of the big premiere. Watch her video for the whole interview.

More about “The Bob and Tom Show”:

Hosted by veteran broadcasters Tom Griswold, Chick McGee and Kristi Lee, “The Bob & Tom Show” is nationally syndicated in 100 radio markets, heard in more than 177 countries on the Armed Forces Radio Network, and produced daily in Indianapolis. The comedy- and talk-centered program is focused on an eclectic mix of humor, news, sports, conversation and interviews. “The Bob & Tom Show” will distill its daily radio program to a special 30-minute television version, giving viewers an exclusive look into the legendary Bob & Tom studios. Viewers will be able to watch the television version the same day as its original radio broadcast.

“The Bob and Tom Show” will begin airing on Monday, Oct. 5, and can be seen weeknights at 11:30 p.m. on MyINDY-TV 23.