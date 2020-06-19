Local

Marion County sheriff: Don’t call 911 for fireworks complaints

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As 4th of July celebrations approach, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens not to call 911 with firework complaints.

The 911 Center expects to have over 3,000 calls in total on July 4.

“We need citizens to do their part in ensuring that our 911 lines are not tied up with complaints about fireworks,” Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said in a statement. “Please consider that someone with a life or death emergency needs to get through to 911 as quickly as possible.”

They ask that you call 317-327-3811 or 311 to report firework violations or for any non-emergencies.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

How to make Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza

All Indiana /

Venturing out worth the trip? CDC answers common questions

Medical /

Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl from Fishers

Local /

Hiring rose in 46 states in May yet jobless rates still high

National /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.