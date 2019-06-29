MCSO searching for retired police dog that went missing after being spooked by fireworks

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a retired K-9 that went missing earlier this week.

Laika, a retired Marion County Sheriff’s Office police dog, escaped her enclosure in Camby earlier this week after being spooked by fireworks.

Laika is 12 years old. She is microchipped and her collar contains her information. The department said Laika also has leg issues.

“People encountering Laika should maintain an appropriate level of caution,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said online. “But please be aware that Laika is not a ‘bite dog’ she is trained as a narcotics dog and is very friendly. “

If you see Laika you are asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch at 317-327-3811.

