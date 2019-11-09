MDS of Wayne Township teachers agree to new bargaining agreement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Wayne Township Classroom Teachers Association membership and the MSD Wayne Board of Education have approved a two-year collective bargaining agreement.

The agreement will provide $4.9 million in additional compensation and an average teacher pay raise of 7.6%, according to MSD of Wayne Township.

Teachers will receive raises of $1,000 totaling $1.4 million in additional compensation.

Educators will also receive a third personal day and the opportunity to earn an additional personal day by accumulating 16 hours of service during the school year.

The May 2019 property tax referendum approved by voters in Wayne Township helped to fund the agreement.