Avoid Thanksgiving overeating with these tips

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and while we’re all excited about the food, it’s easy to overdo it. To help keep holiday indulgence in check, Community Health Network Registered Dietitian April Kebler shared a fresh approach on Daybreak.

Kebler introduced “meal sequencing,” a concept that emphasizes the order in which we fill our plates. The method challenges the outdated advice of using a smaller plate to manage portions. Instead, she encourages using a full-size plate but being intentional about what goes on it and in what order.

“Instead of a smaller plate and going back for seconds, you’re going to have your full meal on a regular plate. But the key is how you sequence it,” Kebler explained.

Here’s how it works: Start by filling half of your plate with non-starchy vegetables like green beans, broccoli, or salad. Next, move to protein options such as turkey, and then round out your plate with starches like mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, or sweet potatoes.

“By prioritizing veggies and lean proteins, you fill up on the good stuff first, leaving less room for the higher-calorie starches and treats,” Kebler said. “It’s not about giving up what you love — I’ll never give up mac and cheese — but the order in which you eat it can significantly impact your portions and calorie intake.”

Kebler demonstrated the concept by comparing plates. One plate was loaded with starchy foods, while the other featured mostly vegetables and lean turkey. The visual made it clear how small changes could make a big difference.

“The lesson here is about being conscious of how you build your plate. Start with the healthier options, then move into those heavier starches,” she said. “You’ll enjoy everything without feeling deprived or overly stuffed.”

Kebler’s tips provide a way to enjoy Thanksgiving favorites while still making healthier choices. For more on meal sequencing and other holiday nutrition tips, click here.