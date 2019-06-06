Measure calls for renaming post office to honor Richard Lugar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A downtown post office could be renamed to honor former Indianapolis mayor and U.S. Sen. Richard G. Lugar.

Lugar died April 28 at age 87 at a hospital in Virginia, where he was being treated for a rare neurological disorder called chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Members of Congress introduced the legislation Thursday to rename the Circle City Post Office at 456 N. Meridian St. They were Reps. Jim Baird, Jim Banks, Susan Brooks, Larry Bucshon ​​​​​, André Carson, Trey Hollingsworth, Greg Pence, Pete Visclosky ​​​​​​ and Jackie Walorski, and Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young.

The legislation is H.R. 3152.

Statement

Rep. Carson:

“Senator Lugar’s distinguished career in public service and his statesmanship are an enduring source of pride and inspiration for Indianapolis – the city where he was born and raised, and served as Mayor. I’m proud to help preserve his legacy by honoring him in this way.”

Sen. Braun

“Senator Richard Lugar is a towering figure in Hoosier history and one of the greatest statesmen ever to serve in the U.S. Senate: it’s only fitting for us to rename the Indianapolis Post Officer after him.”

Sen. Young