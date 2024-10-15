Meat recall now includes items from Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Meijer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King, who discusses an FDA warning about a popular fall drink and an ongoing meat recall.

Survey gives US retirement system a C+

The U.S. retirement system received a C+ grade again this year and its score dropped for a second year in a row in a new ranking of global retirement systems.

According to the Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index, as fewer people enter the workforce following decades of declining birth rates, the imbalance between the retired and working age population continues to grow.

Increased longevity and cost of living is predicted to continue to impact the U.S. retirement saving system.

FDA: Unpasteurized apple cider may have harmful bacteria

You may want to be careful when you reach for a glass or mug of apple cider.

The FDA says when fruits and vegetables are fresh-squeezed or used raw, “bacteria from the produce can end up in your juice or cider. Unless the produce or the juice has been pasteurized or otherwise treated to destroy any harmful bacteria, the juice could be contaminated.”

Meat recall due to listeria expands

Millions of Americans may be impacted by a 10-million pound meat recall affecting hundreds of products across major retailers.

The meat recall due to listeria was announced last week and now it’s been expanded.

An updated list released Friday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture includes popular meals like the Dole Classic Cobb Salad and Trader Joe’s Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad and Tarragon Chicken Salad Wrap. Also on the list are the Amazon Fresh fiesta and caesar salads and Jenny Craig’s Classic Chicken Carbonara.

Prices of gas, other items experience ‘deflation’

We’ve been hearing about slower inflation and even discounts by retailers and restaurants — but now, deflation has been detected in some corners of the U.S. economy.

Deflation is when prices actually fall, versus rising at a slower pace.

Items that fell in price from a year ago include gasoline and apples.

Starbucks scales back on discounts

Starbucks is scaling back the promotions they’ve been leaning on for the past year.

The shift is part of new CEO Brian Nicol’s strategy that he says “emphasizes the company’s hallmarks of selling handcrafted, premium coffee.”

The Wall Street Journal reports lots of discounts led to chaos for Starbucks baristas and hurt profits.