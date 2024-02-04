Med transport building in Lawrence catches fire, destroys ambulance; 1 firefighter injured

A firefighter was injured and an ambulance was destroyed after a medical transport building in Lawrence caught fire. (WISH Photo/Zach George)

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A firefighter was injured and an ambulance was destroyed after a medical transport building in Lawrence caught fire Sunday morning.

City of Lawrence Fire Department crews were called to 4180 Elmhurst Dr. around 10:37 a.m. on a report of a building fire. That is the address of Heartland Ambulance, a medical transport supplier in Indiana.

Fire Chief Bob Wallace told News 8 that when crews arrived, they found the building and an ambulance inside on fire.

One ambulance was “burnt up,” Wallace says, while seven others in the building received smoke damage.

An Indianapolis Fire Department firefighter responding to the scene received minor injuries during the incident.

Wallace says that those inside the building at the time were able to escape. Crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire.