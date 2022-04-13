Local

Medical emergency led to fatal crash in February in Fishers

by: Josh Doering, Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Fishers police have provided additional information regarding a crash that took place in February.

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — One man was killed and three other men were injured in a crash that took place Feb 16.

The police identified the 4 men as:

  • 26-year-old Devon Delting of Muncie
  • 44-year-old Abdirizak Hassan of Fishers
  • 49-year-old Peter Monn of Indianapolis
  • 47-year-old Brent Jameson of Anderson

Jameson is deceased while the other three men were hospitalized.

Police said Wednesday in a statement that Monn suffered a medical emergency which caused him to lose control of his car. Once he lost control, he crossed the centerline into Southbound traffic.

Fishers Police Department says the crash occurred near the intersection of East 126th Street and Allisonville Road at 12:40 p.m. That is next to Prairie View Golf Club and River Glen County Club.

There will be no criminal charges filed at this time.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Cirque Italia comes to Greenwood Park Mall this weekend, Castleton Square Mall next weekend

All Indiana /

Charges refiled in Missouri boat sinking that killed 9 people from Indianapolis

Local /

Purdue, Duke Energy to mark opening of new power plant

Inside INdiana Business /

Human remains found in Gary IDed as those of missing woman

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.