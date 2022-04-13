Local

Medical emergency led to fatal crash in February in Fishers

UPDATE: Fishers police have provided additional information regarding a crash that took place in February.

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — One man was killed and three other men were injured in a crash that took place Feb 16.

The police identified the 4 men as:

26-year-old Devon Delting of Muncie

44-year-old Abdirizak Hassan of Fishers

49-year-old Peter Monn of Indianapolis

47-year-old Brent Jameson of Anderson

Jameson is deceased while the other three men were hospitalized.

Police said Wednesday in a statement that Monn suffered a medical emergency which caused him to lose control of his car. Once he lost control, he crossed the centerline into Southbound traffic.

Fishers Police Department says the crash occurred near the intersection of East 126th Street and Allisonville Road at 12:40 p.m. That is next to Prairie View Golf Club and River Glen County Club.

There will be no criminal charges filed at this time.