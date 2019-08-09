Medical pros, students volunteer time to provide free women’s health screenings

INDIANAPOLIS – A team of volunteers and community partners are offering free health screening for women in Indianapolis.

The two-day event is held at the Gennesaret Clinic east of downtown Indianapolis. The screenings include pap smears, mammograms, HIV testing, diabetes testing and mental health screenings, as well as nutrition guidance and insurance resources.

Organizers tell News 8 the goal is to get ahead of potential health issues. Dr. Gale Vance said cervical cancer is curable, yet about 4,000 women die from it each year and it can be caught by a simple pap smear test.

The See, Test & Treat event is Friday, Aug. 9 from 8 a.m. until noon and Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Gennesaret Clinic at 2325 E. New York Street in Indianapolis.

You can call to make an appointment at 317-639-5645 ext. 202. The Gennersaret Clinic does offer similar screening opportunities two afternoons a month outside of the See, Test, & Treat event.