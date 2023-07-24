Search
Meet IMPD’s newest therapy dog: Officer Gus

Officer Gus. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department now has a new officer among its ranks – after months of training, the department has sworn in its new therapy dog, Officer Gus.

Gus is a 10-month-old Australian Mini Labradoodle and has been training with Ultimate Canine, a dog training academy in Westfield, since November 2022.

The pup has been through three levels of rigorous training, learning over 30 obedience commands and specialty therapy commands. He also trained in several environments, including around gunfire and other high-stress situations.

Gus is hypoallergenic and will not spike allergies or trigger respiratory reactions.

Beth Johnson with Ultimate Canine describes Gus as “far from your ordinary canine companion.”

“(Officer Gus) possesses exceptional empathy and a natural ability to read and respond to human emotions. With a wagging tail and a warm heart, he will be a symbol of comfort, compassion, and understanding for IMPD officers,” she said.

Gus will work with IMPD’s other therapy dog, Officer Allie, to provide emotional and peer support to other officers, and use his skills to de-escalate tense situations and give love to those in need.

IMPD also shared that Officer Gus knows how to snuggle.

