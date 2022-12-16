Local

Meet Indians mascot Rowdie, enjoy pancake breakfast Saturday at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rowdie, the mascot for the Indianapolis Indians, is preparing for a very special event Saturday at Victory Field.

Rowdie’s Home Plate Holiday has become a staple for young Indiana baseball fans. The celebration runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. with plenty of opportunities to spend time with the lovable mascot.

Rowdie and Cheyne Reiter, director of communications for the Indians, stopped by Daybreak on Friday to talk about the event, which will take place inside the stadium’s Elements Financial Club.

“There’s a pancake breakfast for everyone in attendance, some ornament decorating, and we’ll have a pop gift shop as well for any last-minute holiday shopping needs,” Reiter said. “Come hungry, go back for seconds if you need it, and just enjoy a great holiday tradition at the ballpark.”

In addition to pancakes, complimentary coffee, hot chocolate, and milk will be offered throughout the event. Each attendee will also get a free ornament to take home.

Adult tickets are $5. Tickets for kids ages 14 and under cost $20 and include a membership to the Knot Hole Kids Club, which gives free admission to all Indians home games during the 2023 season.

Parking will be free at Victory Field starting at 7:45 a.m., but space is limited.

Visit the Indianapolis Indians website to learn more or purchase tickets.