Meet ‘MythBusters’ co-host Adam Savage at Indiana Comic Con

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Hoosiers will be dressed as their favorite characters from “Star Wars,” “Ghostbusters,” “Marvel,” and more during the Indiana Comic Convention, which kicks off Friday at the Indiana Convention Center.

The annual event runs through Sunday and includes a cosplay contest, local vendors, meet-and-greets, photo ops, and panels with celebrity guests including Ron Perlman, Rose McGowan, and former “MythBusters” cohost Adam Savage.

“In the autograph lines, people come up in the most spectacular costumes. I love hearing about the details,” Savage said.

Savage will be at Indiana Comic Con Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets to meet Savage are on sale now.

Indiana Comic Con tickets are still available. Click here to buy tickets or learn more.