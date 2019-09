INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Starting Thursday WISH-TV is under new ownership.

WISH-TV’s parent company is now Circle City Broadcasting and the man behind Circle City is Dujuan McCoy.

He was born, raised in Indianapolis and is a Butler University graduate.

He talked about what it’s like to own a television station in his hometown and even discussed some of his plans for WISH-TV.

