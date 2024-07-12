Meet the officers and horses of IMPD’s Mounted Patrol

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When was the last time you got to pet a horse? You’ll have an opportunity to do that Friday during a meet-and-greet with the officers and horses of IMPD’s Mounted Patrol Unit.

Law firm Barnes and Thornburg is helping the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Central Indiana Police Foundation raise money for a new horse barn near IMPD’s K-9 facility on the city’s west side.

Work on the $2 million, 22-acre facility started in 2022. Construction is 60% complete, according to CIPF Executive Director Lisa Rollings, but more money is needed to ensure the stables are fully and completely outfitted.

When the project began, the department had $600,000 in the bank and another $500,000 pledged from outside groups. Local business leaders have made donations over the last few years, but the public is also encouraged to donate.

The IMPD Mounted Patrol meet-and-greet starts at noon Friday in front of the Barnes & Thornburg law firm, 11 S. Meridian St.

Visit the Central Indiana Police Foundation’s website to learn more or make a donation.