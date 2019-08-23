Meet the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at Victory Field this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians have eight home games in the next nine days.

Charlie Henry stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the fun weekend that kicks off the string of home games for the Indians.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will take over Victory Field this weekend. It’s all part of Nickelodeon Weekend at the ballpark.

“Both nights this weekend, Friday night and Saturday night,” explained Henry. “It’s Nickelodeon Weekend with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles…the turtles kind of transcend generations, they’ve been around a really long time.”

Fans will be able to meet all four of the heroes: Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael.

The players will even be sporting new jerseys for the weekend. The special jerseys will be autographed and auctioned off, with proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House.

The Indians will also be giving away 1,500 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle masks to kids 14 years old or younger.

