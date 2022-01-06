Local

Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold at Indianapolis gas station

The Speedway gas station and convenience store at 965 N. German Church Road is shown in June 2015. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Mega Millions ticket sold at a Speedway gas station on the east side is worth $1 million, matching five numbers and only missing the Mega Ball, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

Odds of matching all five balls are 1 in 12,607,306. Odds for winning the entire jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350

The ticket was sold at the gas station and convenience store at 965 N. German Church Road. That’s at the intersection at East 10th Street and near Washington Park East Cemetery.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 4-6-16-21-22 and the Mega Ball of 1, the Hoosier Lottery said in a news release.