Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, coming to Indianapolis

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex presents the Celebrating Excellence Award to Nathan Forster, a former soldier of the Army's Parachute Regiment, at the Endeavour Fund awards at Drapers' Hall on February 7, 2019 in London, England. The Royal Foundation's Endeavour Fund Awards celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. (Photo by Tolga Akmen -WPA Pool/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, is coming to Indianapolis in late November.

On Nov. 29, Markle will host “The power of Women: An Evening with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex” at the Indianapolis Marriot hotel.

The Women’s Fund of Central Indiana is leading the event.

“The proceeds from this event allow Women’s Fund to further its mission that began in 1996 to create equitable and sustainable change for all women and girls no matter of their race, place or identity,” the organization said in a statement Monday.

Rabbi Sandy Sasso, the first rabbi ordained by the Reconstructionist movement, will serve as a moderator for the evening.

Tables at the event are available for purchase here.