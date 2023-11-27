Melon ghost kitchen gains five new concepts at The AMP

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Five new food businesses are joining Melon, a restaurant accelerator aimed at supporting local Black chefs. Ummi’s Table, Mrs. Murry’s Naturals, Samosas & Sauce, Stix, and Juzen Juice Bar are the latest additions to The AMP‘s culinary cohort.

These concepts are part of the second round of the Melon accelerator program, situated at The AMP food hall within the 16 Tech innovation district. The Be Nimble Foundation, a 501(c)(3) social enterprise based in Indianapolis, spearheads the program. They announced the recipients of $5,000 grants along with comprehensive training in various business aspects, including menu preparation, investor pitching, and business plans.

Each concept offers a unique culinary focus, from vegan cuisine to fried pastries and skewered meats, reflecting diverse cultural influences.

JuZen Juice Bar: Juice blends, smoothies, and shakes.

Juice blends, smoothies, and shakes. Mrs. Murry’s Naturals: Plant-based dishes such as pot pies.

Plant-based dishes such as pot pies. Samosas & Sauce: Samosas inspired by Tanzanian street food.

Samosas inspired by Tanzanian street food. Stix: Known for chicken and pork skewers.

Known for chicken and pork skewers. Ummi’s Table: Chef Monica Douglas curates culinary experiences for private events and exclusive dinner series.

The Melon Kitchen accelerator program is backed by supporters such as JPMorgan Chase, the city of Indianapolis, and the Meridian Foundation. In a written statement, Phylicia Manley, JPMorgan Chase’s vice president and program officer in global philanthropy, emphasized the significance of the program in overcoming the obstacles faced by Black and Latinx founders when seeking capital to grow their ventures.

Participants in the Melon program, upon completion, become eligible for potential investments of up to $50,000 from the Nile Capital Fund, a Be Nimble initiative. Burgeezy, a vegan burger concept and a prior participant, utilized a Nile Capital Fund grant to establish a successful Canal Walk restaurant.

RELATED