Get ready to MELT this New Year’s Eve

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This New Year’s Eve, forget waiting for BUTTER to melt — GANGGANG is bringing the heat with a vibrant celebration called MELT NYE.

MELT was created to support GANGGANG’s mission of uplifting local artists and promoting more beauty, equity, and culture. It’s more than just a dance party—it’s about making a lasting impact in the Circle City. All proceeds made from MELT go directly back to GANGGANG.

GANGGANG is a creative advocacy agency based in Indianapolis that builds collaborations to promote equity by activating the creative economy.

On its website, GANGANG describes its mission as, “We believe that culture brings humanity together and that art challenges mindsets. It is our vision to build new ecosystems that center the care and economic viability of creatives.”

The first annual MELT NYE will start at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 and end at 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day at the iconic Fountain Square Theatre.

Tickets start at $75.00. VIP tickets are $250 and includes access to a special area, open bar, complimentary food and duckpin bowling.

Click here to learn more or buy tickets.