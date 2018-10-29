Members of local Jewish community respond to deadly Pittsburgh shooting Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Daybreak interview about the deadly Pittsburgh shooting on Oct. 29, 2018. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Over the weekend, 11 people died when a gunman entered a Pennsylvania synagogue and started firing.

On Monday night, in Indianapolis, a service is scheduled to be held to honor those victims and call for peace.

Rabbi Dennis Sasso from Congregation Beth-El Zedeck and Lindsey Mintz, a member of the Jewish Community Relations Council, both stopped by Daybreak Monday morning.

They discussed their reactions after first hearing of the shooting and what messages they have received from the people of southern Indiana.

