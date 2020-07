Memorable Dick Wolfsie moments: Richard Simmons

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV’s Dick Wolfsie is retiring at the end of the week.

We wanted to take a look back at some of his most memorable moments.

In his 30 years at WISH-TV, Dick has interviewed countless everyday Hoosiers.

He’s also interviewed a lot of celebrities, including fitness guru Richard Simmons who showed up at his house.

Check out this memorable Dick Wolfsie moment from 1991.