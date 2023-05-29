Memorial Day ceremonies honor fallen heroes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Communities across Indiana and the United States are coming together Monday to honor the country’s fallen heroes on Memorial Day.

Nationwide, people will observe the National Moment of Remembrance, visiting cemeteries and memorials while the U.S. flag flies at half-staff until noon.

Join WISH-TV at 10 a.m. for a 1-hour presentation of Friday’s “American Legion 500 Festival Memorial Service”‘ at the Indiana War Memorial Friday. Notable guests included U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Marcus B. Annibale, Gov. Eric Holcomb, Mayor Hogsett, and Gold Star Families.

Fishers Memorial Day Program | 10 a.m.

Fishers will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony at Fishers Nickel Plate District AMP, 6 Municipal Drive.

The program includes remarks by U.S. Army Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Thomas M. Montgomery, remarks by Mayor Scott Fadness, the presentation of colors by the Fishers Honor Guard, C.W. Johnson’s Memorial Day poem, a moment of silence, and more.

Johnson Co. Memorial Day Program | 10 a.m.

American Legion Post 205 of Franklin will host a morning of remembrance at the Johnson County Courthouse in downtown Franklin.

The Franklin Community Band will perform at 10 a.m., followed by remarks by former Indiana Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Martin Umbarger and presentation of the colors by the Franklin Honor Guard.

Crown Hill National Cemetery Memorial Day Program | 11 a.m.

Hoosiers will gather to pay respects at Crown Hill National Cemetery’s Memorial Day ceremony, organized by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The event begins at 11 a.m. to commemorate those who sacrificed for freedom.

The main parking area for the ceremony will be at Butler University parking lot 45. Shuttle service will be available from the parking lot to the ceremony area.

Indianapolis Indians vs. Toledo Mud Hens | 6:05 p.m.

Indianapolis Indians will remember fallen heroes, recognize veterans and honor current servicemembers at Victory Field.

The players will wear special camo jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit The American Legion’s “Be the One” initiative.

Monday is also Dollar Menu Night, with hot dogs, peanuts, chips, and popcorn all for $1.

A fireworks show will bring the night to a close.

The first pitch is at 6:05 p.m.