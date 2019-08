INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If your Memorial Day weekend plans are taking you out of town, you’ll be paying a little less at the pump this year.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $2.85.

That’s about 10 cents lower than last Memorial Day.

There is some bad news — you may pay less for gas, but you may get stuck in more traffic. AAA estimates a record 37.6 million people will be traveling on the roads this weekend. That’s up 3-1/2% over last year.