Memorial ride raises funds for slain postal worker’s daughter

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Hundreds showed up to support the family of an Indianapolis postal worker who was shot and killed in April.

The National Association of Letter Carriers is establishing a trust fund for the teenage daughter of Angela Summers. To help kick-start that fund, they held a memorial drive on Sunday afternoon. Summers’ co-workers say she was was a short-term employee, which means she did not qualify for life insurance.

The cars passed through much of Speedway and included part of Angela’s mail route. Each motorcycle and car donated $20 to participate.

Summers was shot April 27, after a dispute with a homeowner in the 400 block of Denny Street.

Federal charges were later filed against Tony Cushingberry-Mays, 21, in the fatal shooting. He is charged with second-degree murder; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees; and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Summers had been a letter carrier in Indianapolis for almost two years.

The union said the ride was just one way to help her daughter moving forward.

If you’d like to donate to the fund, you can send a check to this address. Organizers ask that you note the money is for the Angela Summers Memorial Ride:

NALC Branch 39

2211 E. 54th St.

Indianapolis, IN 46220