Merchants bringing deals to Mass Ave. for 2nd annual ‘Sidewalk Sale’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The second annual “Sidewalk Sale” will be hitting Massachusetts Avenue this weekend.

The Mass Ave Merchants’ Association (MAMA) has scheduled the event for Saturday, July 20 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Two dozen merchants will be participating in the sale and offering deals on a variety of products and services.

The vendors include:

Boomerang BTQ

City Dogs Grocery

Club Pilates

Decorate

Eat the Frog Fitness

The Frame Shop & Franklin Barry Gallery

Global Gifts

Homespun: Modern Homemade

The Hot Room Yoga

Indy Read Books

The Macaron Bar

Mass Ave Animal Clinic

Moxie on Mass Salon

Needler’s Fresh Market

Nurture Baby & Child

Peace Water Winery

Penn & Beech Candle Co.

Pumkinfish

Rooster’s Kitchen

Sage Boutique

Subzero Nitrogen Ice Cream

Tavern at the Point

Verizon Wireless

Watt’s Blooming

Free parking for the event will be available behind Homespun: Modern Homemade.