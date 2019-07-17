Merchants bringing deals to Mass Ave. for 2nd annual ‘Sidewalk Sale’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The second annual “Sidewalk Sale” will be hitting Massachusetts Avenue this weekend.

The Mass Ave Merchants’ Association (MAMA) has scheduled the event for Saturday, July 20 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Two dozen merchants will be participating in the sale and offering deals on a variety of products and services.

The vendors include:

  • Boomerang BTQ
  • City Dogs Grocery
  • Club Pilates
  • Decorate
  • Eat the Frog Fitness
  • The Frame Shop & Franklin Barry Gallery
  • Global Gifts
  • Homespun: Modern Homemade
  • The Hot Room Yoga
  • Indy Read Books
  • The Macaron Bar
  • Mass Ave Animal Clinic
  • Moxie on Mass Salon
  • Needler’s Fresh Market
  • Nurture Baby & Child
  • Peace Water Winery
  • Penn & Beech Candle Co.
  • Pumkinfish
  • Rooster’s Kitchen
  • Sage Boutique
  • Subzero Nitrogen Ice Cream
  • Tavern at the Point
  • Verizon Wireless
  • Watt’s Blooming

Free parking for the event will be available behind Homespun: Modern Homemade.

