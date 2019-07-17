Merchants bringing deals to Mass Ave. for 2nd annual ‘Sidewalk Sale’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The second annual “Sidewalk Sale” will be hitting Massachusetts Avenue this weekend.
The Mass Ave Merchants’ Association (MAMA) has scheduled the event for Saturday, July 20 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Two dozen merchants will be participating in the sale and offering deals on a variety of products and services.
The vendors include:
- Boomerang BTQ
- City Dogs Grocery
- Club Pilates
- Decorate
- Eat the Frog Fitness
- The Frame Shop & Franklin Barry Gallery
- Global Gifts
- Homespun: Modern Homemade
- The Hot Room Yoga
- Indy Read Books
- The Macaron Bar
- Mass Ave Animal Clinic
- Moxie on Mass Salon
- Needler’s Fresh Market
- Nurture Baby & Child
- Peace Water Winery
- Penn & Beech Candle Co.
- Pumkinfish
- Rooster’s Kitchen
- Sage Boutique
- Subzero Nitrogen Ice Cream
- Tavern at the Point
- Verizon Wireless
- Watt’s Blooming
Free parking for the event will be available behind Homespun: Modern Homemade.