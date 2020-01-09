Messes found at some Christmas tree drop-off sites

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city government offers a free Christmas tree recycling program, but you have to take your tree to one of the city parks.

Depending on which park you go to will determine what kind of mess you will find.

At Sahm Park on the city’s north side, the dumpster intended for trees is overflowing with cardboard boxes and plastic bags. The area is littered with pine needles because the city is asking people to drop their trees on the ground and not put them directly into the dumpster.

A few miles down the road at Broad Ripple Park, the parking lot has become a holiday dumping ground.

There are broken tree stands, cardboard boxes, an old filing cabinet and enough wreathes to decorate a small village.

Joanne Scisla told me she was taking advantage of the sunshine Wednesday to drop her tree off at Broad Ripple Park.

“I totally believe in repurposing everything,” Scisla said.

She expects the area to be a little messy, but this year seems to be exceptional.

“I have to say this is the worst I have ever seen it. I have been bringing my trees here for at least 10 years,” Scisla said.

The Indianapolis Parks Department told News 8 the trees are picked up from around the dumpster every day. Broad Ripple Park’s pile and the mess largely developed Wednesday.

“I remember when they used to burn the trees a big bonfire,” said Mike Gleissner. “That was a long time ago.”

These days he and his wife bring their tree to Broad Ripple Park for recycling

“You can see that is does look a tad bit unsightly now because you have a lot of stuff that shouldn’t be here, but it is that is not picked up and taken care of. If it were my backyard, I would clean it up every time they filled up the dumpster,” Gleissner said.

The Parks Department says it collects 16,000 to 20,000 trees every year. Some areas are more popular than others. Riverside Park doesn’t have near as much traffic as Broad Ripple Park and nowhere near the mess. Garfield Park is well used, but kept much cleaner.

The Indianapolis Parks Department will offer this program until the end of January.