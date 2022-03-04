Local

Michigan Street scheduled to close under I-65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Michigan Street is scheduled to close Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

It’s happening under I-65 for an ongoing North Split interchange reconstruction project.

Michigan Street will close between Davidson and Pine streets.

Traffic will reroute to Washington Street throughout the time of the closure.

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic will reroute to the south side of New York Street.

For updated information on the project you can visit northsplit.com or text “NORTHSPLIT” to 468311.

Several streets remained closed for the North Split project, but INDOT on Thursday announced new reopening dates, March 4, Commerce Street; March 18; March 25, March 28.