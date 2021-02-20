Midwest Food Banks offers help to Texas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Many people in Texas, following the recent cold weather that hit a majority of the country, are in need.

Power has been out for days and now people are waiting in lines to get drinking water.

Seven million people in the Long Star state are under a boil order and more than 100,000 are still without power.

However, help for Texas is coming in from all over the country, including Indiana.

The Midwest Food Bank is preparing to send relief to Texas.

It says monetary donations are the most efficient way to help.

For more information and to donate, click here.