Mike Epps apologizes after firearm found in backpack at Indianapolis airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Actor and Indianapolis native Mike Epps has apologized to fans after security screeners found a firearm in his carry-on bag at Indianapolis International Airport.

Agents from the Transportation Security Administration called airport police on Sunday after finding a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver with four rounds in Epps’ backpack.

Epps, who told police he was in town for a comedy show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, was not arrested, but police took the firearm.

In an Instagram reel posted Wednesday, Epps told fans he “had a long night” in his hometown and forgot about the firearm. He also said he carries a gun for protection:

“Shoutout to all my fans out there and wanna apologize if you’re seeing any negativity about a gun charge at an airport. I had a long night, I had a show in my hometown and I literally forgot that I had my pistol in my bag.

Now if you wanna know why I carry a gun, I carry money all the time, I be having jewelry on, and these dudes is out here robbing people.

So I wanna make sure I make it clear that I ain’t out here doing nothing wrong but I keep a gun on me because I gotta protect myself. Sometimes I’m not with my security. So just wanna let y’all know that I’m still on some positive vibes. And sorry that it happened. All I can tell you is that the world is crazy. Stay strapped.”

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if any charges should be filed.

TSA agents found 6,542 firearms in carry-on bags at security checkpoints inside 262 U.S. airports last year, up nearly 600 from 2021.

Firearms are not allowed in carry-on baggage and travelers who bring firearms to security checkpoints could face criminal charges as well as fines from the TSA.