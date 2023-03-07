Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Mike Epps found with firearm at Indianapolis airport

(WISH Photo)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis International Airport authorities say actor and comedian Mike Epps was found with a firearm during Transportation Security Administration on Sunday.

According to a statement, Epps was not arrested. After further investigation, police did remove the firearm from Epps.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if charges are filed.

No additional details have been provided.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Indianapolis
Local News /
Michelle Obama opens up about her ‘uncontrollable sobbing’ on day of Trump’s inauguration
Political News /
Vandalism prompts e-learning day at Greenwood High School
Local News /
Kim’s sister warns N. Korea ready to act against US, South
International News /