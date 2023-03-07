Mike Epps found with firearm at Indianapolis airport
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis International Airport authorities say actor and comedian Mike Epps was found with a firearm during Transportation Security Administration on Sunday.
According to a statement, Epps was not arrested. After further investigation, police did remove the firearm from Epps.
The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if charges are filed.
No additional details have been provided.
MORE STORIES
Michelle Obama opens up about her ‘uncontrollable sobbing’ on day of Trump’s inauguration
Political News /