Mike Epps hosts ‘Throwback Concert’ ahead of 2024 NBA All-Star game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Music meets basketball during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game weekend with comedian and Indianapolis native Mike Epps hosting a hip-hop throwback show.

On Monday, the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center announced that Epps will host a Throwback Concert at the Madam Walker Theatre on Feb. 16.

Several familiar names are on the bill, including iconic hip-hop stars Rakim, Kwamé, Monie Love, Greg Nice, Dana Dane, and Chubb Rock.

The show does not appear to be part of the official NBA festivities; however, Epps said in a press release, “I am excited to not only host this Throwback Concert in my hometown but also at the iconic Madam Walker Theatre where there is so much black history, during an epic weekend. It’s only right that I shine a light on my community.”

Epps is a proud native of Indianapolis. The Madam Walker Legacy Center honored Epps, saying “he continues to demonstrate his love and commitment to his hometown and the Black community by giving back and hosting this special event.”

Event organizers say the show promises to be a celebration of community, culture, and the enduring legacy of the Madam Walker Legacy Center.

Kristian Stricklen, Madam Walker Legacy Center president, expressed excitement about the upcoming event.

“The Madam Walker Legacy Center is thrilled to host Mike and these hip-hop stars for what is sure to be a legendary show,” she said in a release. “The city of Indianapolis loves Mike. It is so wonderful that he wants to include this community and our historic building during a time of so much national exposure during All-Star Weekend.”

Tickets for Epp’s show can be purchased through the Madam Walker Legacy Center website.

Country star Keith Urban is already set to perform as part of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend next month in Indianapolis. The NBA Experiences Saturday Pregame Concert featuring Keith Urban is set to begin at 3 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Indiana Convention Center.

Tickets start at $100 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Tip-off for the All-Star game is set for 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Related coverage