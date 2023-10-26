Million Meal Marathon unites thousands to combat hunger in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The floors of Gainbridge Fieldhouse became a hub of hope for thousands of volunteers, kicking off the 13th annual Million Meal Marathon on Monday.

The Million Meal Movement organizes the event, aiming to pack one million nutritious meals daily to address hunger in Indiana.

The Million Meal Marathon, set from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., is a concerted effort to alleviate food insecurity in the state. According to Feeding America, nearly one million people in Indiana are uncertain about their next meal.

A diverse array of volunteers, including corporate sponsor organizations, local civic groups, churches, and families, will work in three two-hour shifts to hand-package nutritious rice casserole meals for those in need. These meals are designed to cook quickly, requiring only the addition of boiling water, and can serve up to four people.

All meals packed will be distributed to food banks and pantries throughout Indiana. That includes the Midwest Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank, and Great Harvest Food Pantry. They have a significant role in delivering these meals to locations across the state about two weeks after the event.

2,000 volunteers are helping to make the event a success, plus monetary donations to cover the cost of ingredients. Every dollar donated can provide six meals. The cost for individuals to participate in the meal-packing effort is $35, while families of up to five can join for $150.