Millions of comic books to be given away for Free Comic Book Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Comic book fans rejoice, it's Free Comic Book Day!
Free Comic Book Day is the first Saturday in May and it's an event that shells out over five million free comics at participating comic book stores across the United States and Canada.
Several Indianapolis comic book stores are participating. Those stores include:
- Circle City Comics
- Comic Carnival
- Downtown Comics-North
- Downtown comics - Downtown
- Downtown Comis - West
- Collectors Paradise
To search for a participating comic book store near you, click here.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
