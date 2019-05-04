Local News

Millions of comic books to be given away for Free Comic Book Day

Posted: May 04, 2019

Updated: May 04, 2019 07:30 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Comic book fans rejoice, it's Free Comic Book Day!

Free Comic Book Day is the first Saturday in May and it's an event that shells out over five million free comics at participating comic book stores across the United States and Canada. 

Several Indianapolis comic book stores are participating. Those stores include:

  • Circle City Comics
  • Comic Carnival
  • Downtown Comics-North
  • Downtown comics - Downtown
  • Downtown Comis - West
  • Collectors Paradise

To search for a participating comic book store near you, click here

