Millions of comic books to be given away for Free Comic Book Day

NEW YORK- JUNE 27: A convention goer looks over a large collection of classic comic books at the Sci-Fi and Fantasy Creators Convention June 27, 2003 in New York City. The convention features hundreds of booths of science fiction-themed memorbilia. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Comic book fans rejoice, it's Free Comic Book Day!

Free Comic Book Day is the first Saturday in May and it's an event that shells out over five million free comics at participating comic book stores across the United States and Canada.

Several Indianapolis comic book stores are participating. Those stores include:

Circle City Comics

Comic Carnival

Downtown Comics-North

Downtown comics - Downtown

Downtown Comis - West

Collectors Paradise

To search for a participating comic book store near you, click here.