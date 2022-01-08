Local

Miner dies in accident at Knox County coal mine

by: Josh Doering
OAKTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A miner died in an underground accident at a coal mine in Knox County late Friday, police said Saturday.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says two ambulances from the county responded to Sunrise Coal Mine in Oaktown, which is near the border of Knox and Sullivan counties, around 11:15 p.m.

No further information was provided about the circumstances surrounding the accident or the victim’s identity.

Police say the Mine Safety and Health Administration was notified of the incident.

